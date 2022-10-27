Illini fans want to see more redzone TDs against Nebraska

Welcome back! We asked you some questions this week, and you gave us your answers!

When it comes to Illinois’ big next three games, fans say they’re on upset alert against Purdue. Nebraska is a close second, but fans feel pretty confident against Michigan State next week.

And with the incredible season Illinois is having, fans think Bret Bielema is overwhelmingly the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year. Is anyone questioning this right now?

Against the Cornhuskers this Saturday, fans want to see improved redzone scoring. It’s been an issue without Josh McCray.

19% of fans say everything is peachy, but 7% say they would like to see fewer big kickoff returns by the other teams.

And finally, with five games left, how many games can the Illini win? Y’all said 8 or 9! Wow!

