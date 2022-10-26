Here’s Illinois’ 2023 football schedule

We now know how Year 3 of Bret Bielema’s tenure at Illinois will shake out schedule-wise.

The Big Ten released its 2023 slate Wednesday morning, and it seems to be a favorable one for the Illini.

Obviously, we knew Illinois would play the six Big Ten West teams one more time in 2023 — we’re changing up divisions once USC and UCLA join the picture — but we now know that Illinois will play Penn State (home), Indiana (home) and Maryland (road) as its crossover matchups.

As noted on the team’s website, the 2023 season is the first with the new Big Ten media deal, so games will air on CBS, FOX, NBC, Peacock and BTN.

The season starts with a visit from Toledo on Sept. 2, as Illinois’ streak of Week 0 matchups comes to an end.

Also notable, Illinois’ first trip to Lawrence, Kansas in 130 years!