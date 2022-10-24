Luke Goode having foot surgery after scrimmage injury

Illinois will start the 2022-23 season without star sophomore Luke Goode.

The program announced Monday that Goode will have foot surgery after suffering an injury during a scrimmage contest against No. 5 Kansas over the weekend.

No timetable was given for Goode’s return, but Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports Goode will have the surgery Friday.

God has a plan for everything!! Can’t wait to watch my guys ball out the first half of the season. I’ll be back as soon as possible!! https://t.co/LjrvNqMiTX — Luke Goode (@lukegoode10) October 24, 2022

“God has a plan for everything!!” Goode tweeted Monday. “Can’t wait to watch my guys ball out the first half of the season. I’ll be back as soon as possible!!”

Earlier this month, TCR’s Manjesh Mogallapalli wrote about Goode’s role on this year’s team, after he was a spark plug last year off the bench.

His ideal role for this season is to provide the spark off the bench with a couple of quick threes to kickstart runs for the Illini. If he can do that while continuing to work on other aspects of his game, he figures to be a cornerstone vet for upcoming seasons (a la Da’Monte Williams).

Illinois has an exhibition scheduled against Quincy on Friday. The season begins Nov. 7 against Eastern Illinois.