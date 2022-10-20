Most fans think Illinois needs to spend this week getting healthy

Right now, Illinois is in the middle of its bye week sitting at 6-1 and in first place in the Big Ten West.

So how do you feel about their chances the rest of the way? Pretty good.

As for superstar tailback Chase Brown, most fans think he will finish just around the 2,000 yard mark THIS SEASON.

Looking back to last week’s 26-14 win over Minnesota, most fans were most impressed by Tommy DeVito, who returned from an injury that kept him out half the Iowa game.

As for getting healthy, fans say that should be the priority this week.

