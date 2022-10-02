Illinois is closing in on the AP Top 25

After a blowout win in Madison, the Illini are closing in on the AP Top 25.
Illinois picked up six points in Sunday’s poll — the 11th-most for any team outside the top 25.
POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia by two points, Kansas enters at No. 19 to snap 13-season poll drought.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 2, 2022
See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/fmpwny81Br
Notably, Sunday’s poll featured undefeated Kansas at No. 19. It’s the first time the Jayhawks are ranked in 13 season, which means Illinois now owns the longest ranking drought for any Power Five team.
Kansas ranked (19th) in @AP_Top25 for 1st time in 13 years ending what was longest current drought among Power 5 teams— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 2, 2022
Current longest P5 droughts since last @AP_Top25 ranking:
1-Illinois Oct. 16, 2011
2-Rutgers Nov. 18, 2012
3-Oregon St Aug. 17, 2013
4-Vanderbilt Jan. 7, 2014
Three Big Ten teams are ranked (OSU, Michigan and Penn State) and they all come from the East Division. The door is clearly wide open for Illinois to take the West.
And the Illini are opening as 3-point favorites for next weekend’s primetime matchup with Iowa.
But, finally, if you ask us, Illinois is already ranked.
idk who Big Game Boomer is, but this is the official Top 25 https://t.co/rhO6cMNORe— The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) October 2, 2022
