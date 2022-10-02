 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois is closing in on the AP Top 25

The Illini are picking up some votes.

By Stephen Cohn
Illinois v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

After a blowout win in Madison, the Illini are closing in on the AP Top 25.

Illinois picked up six points in Sunday’s poll — the 11th-most for any team outside the top 25.

Notably, Sunday’s poll featured undefeated Kansas at No. 19. It’s the first time the Jayhawks are ranked in 13 season, which means Illinois now owns the longest ranking drought for any Power Five team.

Three Big Ten teams are ranked (OSU, Michigan and Penn State) and they all come from the East Division. The door is clearly wide open for Illinois to take the West.

And the Illini are opening as 3-point favorites for next weekend’s primetime matchup with Iowa.

But, finally, if you ask us, Illinois is already ranked.

