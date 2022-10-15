Illinois grabs quick TD in DeVito’s return

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After tons of speculation entering Saturday on Tommy DeVito’s status, the Illini QB showed no signs of rust on the first drive of the day.

After a QB sneak on fourth down gave the Illini a first down in Gopher territory, DeVito found Chase Brown (who else?) on a 40-yard wheel route touchdown that fooled the Gophers big time.

It’s Brown’s second receiving touchdown of the year and fifth touchdown overall, and it gave the Illini an early 7-0 lead with 10:56 left in the first quarter.