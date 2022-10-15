 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois grabs quick TD in DeVito’s return

Big Time Tommy is back.

By Noah-Cowell and Will.Charlton
@cowell_noah @WillCharltonH13
/ new
Iowa v Illinois Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After tons of speculation entering Saturday on Tommy DeVito’s status, the Illini QB showed no signs of rust on the first drive of the day.

After a QB sneak on fourth down gave the Illini a first down in Gopher territory, DeVito found Chase Brown (who else?) on a 40-yard wheel route touchdown that fooled the Gophers big time.

It’s Brown’s second receiving touchdown of the year and fifth touchdown overall, and it gave the Illini an early 7-0 lead with 10:56 left in the first quarter.

Loading comments...