Illinois grabs quick TD in DeVito’s return

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After tons of speculation entering Saturday on Tommy DeVito’s status, the Illini QB showed no signs of rust on the first drive of the day.
After a QB sneak on fourth down gave the Illini a first down in Gopher territory, DeVito found Chase Brown (who else?) on a 40-yard wheel route touchdown that fooled the Gophers big time.
CB2 for 6️⃣. https://t.co/O9LToYhafE pic.twitter.com/AGc1IvBrTe— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) October 15, 2022
It’s Brown’s second receiving touchdown of the year and fifth touchdown overall, and it gave the Illini an early 7-0 lead with 10:56 left in the first quarter.
