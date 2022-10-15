Let’s bowl! No. 24 Illinois shines in DeVito’s return

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On a big Homecoming weekend, No. 24 Illinois was backed by the biggest crowd of the season at Memorial Stadium, and they sent the Illini faithful home happy.

Led behind the arm (and legs) of QB Tommy DeVito in his return and kicker Fabrizio Pinton, Illinois edged out Minnesota, 26-14. Illinois, picking up its sixth win of the season, is now bowl eligible for the first time since 2019.

In Illinois’ first game as a ranked team in 11 years, there was some uncertainty coming in about the quarterback situation. DeVito got hurt and left the game early last week against Iowa, but after being cleared to play Saturday morning, he came to play.

It was advertised to be a low-scoring, defensive slugfest, but big plays from both offenses made the game much more competitive.

These big plays started very early too, as Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) finished a 75-yard drive with a 40-yard touchdown from DeVito to RB Chase Brown on a wheel route where the Gophers left Brown WIDE open.

It seemed like Illinois would be in control early against Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) after an interception off QB Tanner Morgan set the tone, but it really wouldn’t.

It took a few punts back and forth for Illinois to manage another long drive. Aided by a gutsy fourth-down call to keep the drive going, Fabrizio Pinton drilled the first of his three field goals to put the Illini up 10-0.

Minnesota would shortly answer with a touchdown of its own on a 9-yard Morgan run, ending the Illinois streak of 17+ quarters at Memorial Stadium without allowing a touchdown.

The second half was all Illini, but not at the start.

A 92-yard kickoff return set Minnesota up for an early touchdown, which would give them the lead, 14-13.

In the first deficit Illinois had faced at Memorial Stadium since Week 2 against Virginia, they responded in dominant fashion.

A DeVito touchdown run capped off a sub-2 minute drive to take the lead back for the Illini, and from then on, they didn’t look back.

Again, your Illini are now bowl eligible and have already won more games than last season (5-7).

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

GUTSY PLAY CALLS: The Illini went 3-3 on fourth down conversions in the first half. Highlighted by two that were 5 and 6 yards long respectively, but only 13 points to show for them.

IT JUST MEANS ‘MO’: Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim had a rush for 44 yards which eventually led to Minnesota’s first touchdown of the game.

BLOCK IN THE BACK?: Minnesota kick returner Quentin Redding had a 92-yard return to open the second half (refs missed a block in the back). The next play resulted in a Mo Ibrahim touchdown, giving Minnesota its first lead of the game.

MORGAN EXITS: Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan had to exit the game with an injury in the 4th quarter. That brought in backup QB Athan Kaliakmanis.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Kendall Smith literally steals the ball from Minnesota receiver Michael Brown-Stephens.

SOUND SMART

Chase Brown has now eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing on the season.



It is the second time in his #Illini career he has rushed for over 1,000 yards.



He is the third running back in program in program history to have two 1,000-yard seasons.#HTTO — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) October 15, 2022

Also...

Chase Brown ties J.C. Caroline (1953) for the fastest Illini to reach 1,000 yards in a single season. — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 15, 2022

TWEET OF THE GAME

Tommy DeVito is already a top 3 Illini QB of my lifetime — Matty (@matt1all) October 15, 2022

people are asking: https://t.co/CZkHPGpceB — The (Ranked) Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) October 15, 2022

UP NEXT

The Illini are on the bye next weekend.

They’ll be back in action Oct. 29 on the road against Nebraska.