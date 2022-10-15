How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 24 Illinois (5-1) vs. Minnesota (4-1)

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL +6.5 / O/U 39.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (10-8, 2nd season)

2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Head Coach: PJ Fleck (39-24, 6th season)

2021 Record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

MINNEAPOLIS — There’s something about this Bret Bielema squad and ranked teams on the road.

After knocking off No. 7 Penn State in historic fashion two weeks ago, the Illini traveled to No. 20 Minnesota on Saturday and knocked off the Golden Gophers, 14-6.

Offensively, the Illini’s recipe for success was the ground game. Chase Brown led the way for the rushing attack, notching 147 yards on 32 carries and sparked a dominant opening half. The Illini couldn’t get much going in the second half, but luckily didn’t need to after mounting a lead early.