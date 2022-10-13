Most fans say Illinois wins 8 or 9 regular season games

We asked for your opinions, and you gave us some great answers ahead of Illinois’ Homecoming game vs. Minnesota.

First, we wanted to know what time you think is best for kickoffs in Champaign, and y’all decided it’s obviously mid-afternoon (2-3 p.m.)

Meantime, when it comes to Saturday’s game, fans think Illinois needs Tommy DeVito to return to pull out a W over the Gophers.

There have been some concerns this year about Illinois’ special teams, but Fabrizio Pinto made us feel a little better after he made three field goals last week against Iowa.

Now halfway through the season, fans think Illinois picks up like 3-4 more wins in the next 6 games.

We’ll see if that starts the right way on Saturday!

