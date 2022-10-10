This Week in Illini Athletics: Oct. 10-16, 2022

Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come.

#24 Football (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Big Ten)

Last Week: We are currently experiencing something special. Memorial Stadium was packed to the brim in Orange & Blue, Illini fans were hanging on to every snap, and the student section was wall too wall the whole game. This environment was not created because a top ranked opponent was coming to play in Champaign... it was because the Illini are now recognized as a threat to the B1G. It was rough—but hey, a win is a win and no one should apologize for 5-1.

I'm still gushing over the atmosphere from last night.



Just listen. Chills... pic.twitter.com/3awcugs2SE — Brad Repplinger (@TCRBrad) October 9, 2022

Final: Illinois 9 - Iowa 6

Full Game Recap:

This Week: Illinois will try to live up to their ranking on Homecoming against the Minnesota Gophers.

Women’s Soccer (7-5-2 Overall, 2-3-1 Big Ten)

Last Week: Illini women’s soccer only had one match last week against B1G opponent Purdue.

vs. Purdue - The whistle blew and the Illini took the lead. Kendra Pasquale just passed mid-pitch sent a lazar into the Purdue net 12 seconds into the match. A few minutes later, shortly after an Illini yellow card Purdue was able to tie it up at 1 piece, 13 minutes into the match. Illinois Sydney Stephens would join the yellow card late later in the 1st. The 2nd half started off with a major mistake by the Boilermakers. The Illini were rewarded a penalty kick after two Purdue penaltys, and Kendra Pasquale made them pay. Illinois would deflect Purdue’s attempt to tying, and go onto win the match and move to 2-3-1 in the Big Ten.

Final: Illinois 2 - Purdue 1

This Week: Big Ten play continues as Illinois takes on Nebraska and Ohio State.

Volleyball (8-8 Overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Last Week: Illini volleyball was able to split the week against two Big Ten opponents.

vs. Maryland - The first set was dominated by the Illini. Although it was back and forth midway through, the Illini would go on a massive run to take the set. The 2nd set saw the Illini fall behind early against the Terrapins. With the Terps holding a 14-9 lead, the Illini would capture the lead with a 10 point run. Maryland had no answer as the Illini took the set. With Illinois holding the advantage, Maryland came out as the aggressor. Much like the previous set Maryland was up 14-9, and the Illini went on an another run. The score flipped to 20-18 in favor of the Illini. Both squads fought back and forth but the Illini would eventually pull out the set and the match.

Set 1: Illinois 25 - Maryland 15

Set 2: Illinois 25 - Maryland 22

Set 3: Illinois 25 - Maryland 23

Final: Illinois 3 - Maryland 0

vs. #13 Penn State - Illinois went on the road to take on a ranked Big Ten opponent in Penn State. Penn State with the first set knotted up at 8 a piece, went on a 6 point run. The Illini stayed cool however, as they were able to tie it up at 20. After a few service errors on the Illini, Penn State took the opening set. The 2nd set was an eventful back and forth affair. If the Illini scored the Nitty Lions had an answer. The set eventually was knotted up at 16, until Kashauna Williams and company put the Illini away. With the Illini on their last leg, they battled to the very end, but the Lions showed why they are a top team in the nation as they swept the Illini.

Set 1: Illinois 22 - Penn State 25

Set 2: Illinois 22 - Penn State 25

Set 3: Illinois 19 - Penn State 25

Final: Illinois 0 - Penn State 3

Hinton finds the floor for a quick kill!



Set 3 | Penn State 12, #Illini 9 pic.twitter.com/M73VPiH6cF — Illinois Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) October 9, 2022

This Week: The Illini will take on Rutgers and #10 Minnesota this week.

Women’s Golf

This Week: After a week off, Illinois women’s golf will return to action hosting the Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah, IL.

The stage is set.



The 2022 Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah field!#Illini ⛳ | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/soI2uXQLmd — Illinois W Golf (@IlliniWGolf) October 9, 2022

Men’s Tennis

Last Week: With some of the selected competing at the ITA Men’s All American Championships. The rest of the team took a quick trip to Illinois State and combined for seven total wins. Tyler Bowers and Lucas Horve headlined for the Illini. Bowers was able to go undefeated in singles, and the were able to 2-1 in doubles.

This Week: The boys will be traveling to Ohio to attend the Dayton Invitational Saturday through Sunday.

Women’s Tennis

Last Week: At the ITA Women’s All-American Championships Kate Duong and Ashley Yeah both represented for the Illini. In singles, Duong was able to advance to the round of 32, before being defeated. In Doubles, Duong and Yeah were able to win their qualifying round, but eventually dropped their next match to a pair from Michigan. The rest of the team competed down in Nashville, at Vanderbilt. The players who were in attendance included Emily Castati, Kida Ferrari, Kasia Treiber, Megan Heuser, and Josie Frazier.

This Week: Women’s tennis takes the week off before heading to Ann Arbor for the ITA Midwest Regionals.

Cross Country

This Week: After a week off, both cross country teams will compete at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, IL

Women’s Swim & Dive

Last Week: The Swimmers and Divers were able to pick up a win against Indiana State with a combined score of 165 to 135. The Illini were able to place first in 9 of the 16 events competed in.

This Week: They will divide and conquer this week as they will be split up between pools in Illinois State and Southern Illinois.