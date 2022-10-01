How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (3-1) at Wisconsin (2-2)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on the radio in Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Wisconsin (-7), O/U 43.5

Quick Hits:

Head coach: Bret Bielema (8-8, 2nd season)

Last: 31-0 win vs. Chattanooga

Head coach: Paul Chryst (67-25, 8th season)

Last: 52-21 loss at Ohio State

Matchup History:

Quite a lot.

Last season’s matchup was one to forget about as the Badgers came to Champaign and shut out the Illini 24-0.

All time, the Illini are 38-44-7 against the Badgers (don't ask me how they have 7 ties).

We’d love to see win No. 39 after Saturday’s game.