How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (3-1) at Wisconsin (2-2)
Game time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Online streaming: BTN+
Radio: All Illinois football games air live on the radio in Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Wisconsin (-7), O/U 43.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head coach: Bret Bielema (8-8, 2nd season)
Last: 31-0 win vs. Chattanooga
Gameday reading:
- Hey, Chase Brown: Get ready to run
- Bielema has something to prove in Madison return
- ‘It’s sure to be a challenge’: Bielema looking ahead to Wisconsin homecoming
Wisconsin Badgers
Head coach: Paul Chryst (67-25, 8th season)
Last: 52-21 loss at Ohio State
Gameday reading:
Matchup History:
Quite a lot.
Last season’s matchup was one to forget about as the Badgers came to Champaign and shut out the Illini 24-0.
All time, the Illini are 38-44-7 against the Badgers (don't ask me how they have 7 ties).
We’d love to see win No. 39 after Saturday’s game.
