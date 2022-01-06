How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (10-3, 3-0) vs. Maryland (8-5, 0-2)
Game Time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -11, O/U 140
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Maryland Terrapins
Interim Head Coach: Danny Manning (1st season)
2020 Record: 17-14 (9-11 Big Ten)
What’s This Series Like?
- Illinois trails the all-time series 12-6
- Illinois has dropped the past 3 meetings
Ayo Night
Former Illini star and current Chicago Bull Ayo Dosunmu will be honored during a halftime banner raising ceremony, becoming the 34th Illini to have their jersey honored at State Farm Center.
For his 20-point, 6-rebound, 5-assist season, he was recognized by USA Today as the National Player of the Year, the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American.
