How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (9-3) at Minnesota (10-1)
Game Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Head Coach: Ben Johnson (1st season)
2020 Record: 14-15 (6-14 Big Ten)
What’s This Series Like?
- Illinois leads the all-time series 126-68
- Illinois has won the past 3 meetings
What happened last time?
Feb. 20, 2021: Illinois storms past Minnesota as winning streak lives on
Trap game? What trap game? The No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5; 12-3 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to seven with a decisive, drama-free 94-63 victory Saturday afternoon at The Barn in Minneapolis.
