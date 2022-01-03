How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (9-3) at Minnesota (10-1)

Game Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Head Coach: Ben Johnson (1st season)

2020 Record: 14-15 (6-14 Big Ten)

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 126-68

Illinois has won the past 3 meetings

What happened last time?

Feb. 20, 2021: Illinois storms past Minnesota as winning streak lives on

Trap game? What trap game? The No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5; 12-3 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to seven with a decisive, drama-free 94-63 victory Saturday afternoon at The Barn in Minneapolis.