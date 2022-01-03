This Week in Illini Athletics: Jan. 3-9, 2022

Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come.

MEN’S BASKETBALL (9-3 Overall, 2-0 Big Ten)

Last Week: Due to COVID-19 cases within the Illini basketball program, Wednesday’s game against Florida A&M was cancelled and Sunday’s game against Minnesota was postponed.

This Week: After the postponement of Sunday’s game, Illinois will travel to Minnesota on Tuesday before a quick return home to host Maryland on Thursday. Both games will tip off at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (5-7 Overall, 0-1 Big Ten)

Last Week: The Illini women postponed both of their games as well after positive COVID-19 tests arose. Games against #6 Maryland and #21 Iowa will be made up at later dates.

This Week: Illinois will be back on the court this week at #25 Ohio State on Thursday at 6 p.m. and against Wisconsin at home on Sunday afternoon at 2.

WRESTLING (2-0 Overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Last Week: Eight Illini placed at the Matmen Open in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday and Thursday, with sophomore Justin Cardani (125) and freshman Lucas Byrd (133) taking first place in their respective weight classes.

This Week: The Illini get the week off before opening Big Ten play on January 14.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING and DIVING (4-2 Overall, 0-1 Big Ten)

This Week: After a few weeks off, Illinois is back in the pool this week with a pair of meets in Miami. First is the FIU Sprint Invitational on Tuesday, and the Illini finish the week with the FIU Relay Meet on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS (0-0 Overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Illinois women’s gymnastics begins its season on Sunday with a dual at Central Michigan.