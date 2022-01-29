How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (14-5) at Northwestern (9-9)

Game Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Head Coach: Chris Collins (9th season)

2020-21 Record: 9-15 (6-13 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series, 139-43

Illinois has won the last six meetings

What happened last time?

Feb. 16, 2021: Illinois 73, Northwestern 66