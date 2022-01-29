How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (14-5) at Northwestern (9-9)
Game Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
- Illinois finally got its ‘culture’ win, but that’s not enough
- Throwback Thursday: The Last Time Illinois Visited Evanston
Northwestern Wildcats
Head Coach: Chris Collins (9th season)
2020-21 Record: 9-15 (6-13 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What’s This Series Like?
- Illinois leads the all-time series, 139-43
- Illinois has won the last six meetings
