Fund set up for former Illini, Mets pitcher Jeff Innis

Family of former Illinois Baseball and New York Mets pitcher Jeff Innis is asking for help to get him home in his final days.

In a GoFundMe posted this week, Innis’ family said he has been battling cancer since 2017 and it recently took a turn for the worst. Family said his treatment at a Houston area hospital is no longer viable, and they’re trying to get Innis home to Atlanta so he can spend his finally days in hospice care with his family.

“We appreciate any support you can offer as we bring Jeff home to rest peacefully,” the family wrote.

Innis, a 59-year-old native of Decatur, pitched for the Illini in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In seven years with the Mets, he won 10 games and had a 3.05 ERA in 288 outings.

