Illinois’ rematch against Purdue has been moved from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The athletic department said this allows for the rescheduling of Purdue’s game against Michigan to be Feb. 10. Michigan canceled multiple games earlier this season during a Covid pause.

Illinois’ game will still be at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and tipoff will be at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

And if it’s anything like last week’s game, we’re in for a good one.