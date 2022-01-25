How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (13-5) vs. Michigan State (15-3)

Game Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -5.5, O/U 144.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Michigan State Spartans

Head Coach: Tom Izzo (27th season)

2020 Record: 15-13 (9-11 Big Ten)

AD

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois trails the all-time series, 64-60

Illinois has dropped the last three meetings

What happened last time?

Feb. 23, 2021: Michigan State 81, Illinois 72

After whooping Minnesota by 31 on Saturday for just the second Golden Gopher home loss of the year, Illinois had one of its worst performances all season at Michigan State on Tuesday. The Illini recorded more turnovers than made field goals in the first half and posted their lowest halftime point total all year at 26.

With an eight-game winning streak on the line, Illinois’ first half woes were too much to overcome in the second half, falling 81-72 in East Lansing, Mich.