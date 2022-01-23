 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 ATH Matthew Bailey Commits to Illinois

The Illini add another in-state prospect.

By Drew Pastorek
The Illinois Fighting Illini have continued their in-state recruiting resurgence. On Sunday, the Illini landed a commitment from Matthew Bailey, a safety/wide receiver from Moline HS.

One of the top players in the Quad Cities, Bailey racked up 802 receiving yards and 10 TDs this past season for the Maroons, helping Moline to 9-2 record and a berth in the IHSA playoffs. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was voted to the 7A All-State Team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) and was named Illinois All-Metro Player of the Year by the Quad City Times.

Bailey chose the Fighting Illini over several FCS offers, including Western Illinois & Eastern Illinois.

It may take a while before Bailey sees the field in Champaign, but he fits the blueprint of the new era of Illini football — moldable, projectable, versatile, and hard-working.

Bret Bielema continues to follow through on his promise to prioritize recruiting within the state. Bailey is Illinois’ eleventh in-state commitment for the 2022, the most in a single class since 2003. Bailey can’t officially become an Illini until the regular signing period begins Feb. 2. Check out some of Bailey’s highlights below:

