REPORT: Kofi Cockburn (concussion) out at Maryland

Illinois’ big man won’t suit up Friday night at Maryland after not traveling to College Park with the team.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Friday morning that Cockburn suffered a concussion against Purdue and is in protocol. Head coach Brad Underwood told Goodman that Cockburn’s status for Tuesday against Michigan State is up in the air.

TCR’s Anthony Pasquale tweeted about the trip Thursday night, saying Cockburn posted a Snapchat story with a Champaign geo-tag. The story was later taken down.

Cockburn has been rock solid for the Illini since missing the season’s first three games due to a suspension.

But in foul trouble for most of the afternoon, Cockburn struggled against No. 4 Purdue on Monday, which opened the door for Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk to have the biggest game of his career. Omar Payne will likely start in Cockburn’s place Friday against the Terrapins, with Bosmans-Verdonk backing him up.