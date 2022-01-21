How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (13-4) at Maryland (9-9)

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Maryland Terrapins

Interim Head Coach: Danny Manning (1st season)

2020 Record: 17-14 (9-11 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois trails the all-time series 12-7

Illinois won the most recent meeting

What happened last time?

Jan. 6, 2022: Illinois 76, Maryland 64

“Life is good,” said Ayo Dosunmu on the ESPN2 broadcast Thursday night.

Most Illinois fans would probably agree.

On a night where the program honored its legend’s cold, killer mentality, Illinois (11-3, 4-0) remained perfect in Big Ten play with a 76-64 win over Maryland (8-6, 0-3) at the State Farm Center.