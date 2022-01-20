Trent Frazier named Big Ten Player of the Week

Illinois point guard Trent Frazier has been named B1G Player of the Week for Jan. 10-16, the university announced Thursday.

The fifth-year senior helped guide the Illini to a road victory versus Nebraska and a home win over regining Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan. Frazier averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.5 rebounds in those matchups, and Illinois improved to 6-0 in league play.

It’s the first such award for Frazier, who has thrice been voted Honorable Mention All-Big Ten and was selected to the conference’s All-Defensive Team in 2020-21.

Frazier is averaging 13.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, and 3.5 apg this season, while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc and playing a career-high 33.9 minutes per contest for the Fighting Illini.