Curbelo’s heroics force overtime, No. 17 Illinois falls to No. 4 Purdue in 2OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Welcome back, Andre Curbelo.

It took two overtimes, but the Illini comeback effort fell just short on Monday afternoon. Purdue handed the Illini their first conference loss of the season in a 96-88 contest at State Farm Center.

Despite late heroics from Curbelo to force the first and second overtimes, No. 4 Purdue was too much for Illinois in the second overtime period.

Illinois was no match for Purdue early on, as it took more than three minutes for the Illini to get their first basket.

At the first media timeout — to the pleasure of a packed State Farm Center crowd — Illinois welcomed Curbelo back to the court for the first time since Nov. 23. There was an immediate spark from the sophomore. His first field goal came with just under 12 minutes to go in the first half and really ignited an already raucous crowd.

“He literally practiced twice,” Underwood said. “He’s in horrific shape...(but) It’s nice to have an All-American guard back.

“We’ll continue to work that piece in.”

In a game with plenty, Kofi Cockburn and Zach Edey was the matchup to watch. Edey scored 10 of Purdue’s first 20 points and bothered Cockburn defensively. For Cockburn, it led to foul trouble. Cockburn picked up his third and fourth fouls three minutes into the second half, forcing him to the bench. Cockburn being in foul trouble against Purdue’s big man combo of Edey and Trevion Williams did not seem to be a recipe for success for Illinois.

“We’re not going to get where we’re trying to be with [Kofi Cockburn] sitting for 30 minutes,” Underwood said.

With Cockburn in foul trouble, it was Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk playing some crucial minutes off the bench defending Purdue’s bigs. Bosmans-Verdonk’s effort on the defensive side of the ball is why this game went to two overtimes.

“I thought [Bosmans-Verdonk] really played hard,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter.

The Illini’s first and only lead of the game came just under the eight minute mark in the first half, but a 17-0 Purdue run over the span of seven plus minutes followed. The drought included Illinois missing nine straight shots, and was broken by a pair of Cockburn free throws made with 5.7 seconds to go in the half. The Boilermakers went to break with an 11-point lead.

“We’ve got to be better at stopping those plays,” said head coach Brad Underwood.

The Illini rallied in the second half, thanks to a spark form Curbelo offensively and Da’Monte Williams defensively, and a pair of Plummer free throws tied the game at 49.

“I’m very very proud,” Underwood said. “We grew as a basketball team today.”

After falling behind again, Curbelo’s circus layup package unleashed an acrobatic, game-tying layup in the game’s closing seconds to tie things up for the first time since the 10:27 mark in the second half. Illinois and Purdue went into overtime tied at 69-69.

“I wish he would’ve stayed out,” Painter said. “He’s a great player.”

Forty seconds into the first overtime, Cockburn picked up his fifth foul and fouled out of the contest. Bosmans-Verdonk’s defensive display was forced to continue, and it kept Illinois in the game.

“The way I help us is by playing hard,” said Bosmans-Verdonk. “I’m an energy player.”

An assist from Curbelo to Alfonso Plummer with under ten seconds to go in the overtime period tied things up at 78 apiece — forcing double OT.

“My mindset was to stay focused, keep shooting with confidence,” Plummer said.

While Plummer came alive in the second half/OT — 21 on his game-high 24 points came after halftime — late free throw misses and a lack of Kofi Cockburn allowed Purdue to secure the win in 2OT.

STAT STUFFERS

Trent Frazier (ILL): 16 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Kofi Cockburn (ILL): 10 points, 5 rebounds

Andre Curbelo (ILL): 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Alfonso Plummer (ILL): 24 points, 4 rebounds

Jaden Ivey (PUR): 19 points, 8 rebounds, 13-of-15 free throws

Zack Edey (PUR): 20 points, 8 rebounds, 9-of-14 FG

Sasha Stefanovic (PUR): 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5-of-8 3FG

Trevion Williams (PUR): 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

SOUND SMART

Due to some foul trouble and a tough matchup, Kofi Cockburn did not record a double-double against Purdue — snapping a streak of nine straight games with a double-double. Cockburn is two double-doubles away from tying the program record of 41 career double-doubles.

Today marks the Illini’s first home loss in conference play since January 16th, 2021 against Ohio State. Illinois went 365 days without a home loss in conference play.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Andre Curbelo notches his first of 20 points in his first game action since Nov. 23.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TWEET OF THE GAME

Sounds about right.

“That’s just Big Ten basketball”



*calls handcheck next trip down* https://t.co/RBhrJvAvgj — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) January 17, 2022

HE SAID IT

“We run more plays than the Cowboys, and [Trent Frazier] knows everything that’s going on out there,” — Purdue head coach Matt Painter on Trent Frazier’s defense and IQ.

UP NEXT

The Illini continue conference play with a road contest at Maryland on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in College Park on FS1.