How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (13-3) vs. Purdue (14-2)

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: Fox

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL +8.5, O/U 151.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Purdue Boilermakers

Head Coach: Matt Painter (17th season)

2020 Record: 18-10 (13-6 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Purdue leads the all-time series 102-90

Illinois has won the past 3 meetings

What happened last time?

Jan. 2, 2021: Illinois 66, Purdue 58

When Andre Curbelo hits the floor, good things happen for Illinois.

In a game that featured four runs of double digits, the Illini used a 20-5 run — sparked by Curbelo’s fifth straight game with five or more assists — in the second half to hold off the pesky Boilermakers, beating Purdue, 66-58.

Despite Twitter head coaches begging for the freshman to be featured in the starting lineup, the playmaker was quick to show his appreciation for his current role.

“I actually like coming off the bench,” Curbelo said.