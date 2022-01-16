Yes, Nick Allegretti caught a playoff touchdown

Thicc boi touchdown?

Illinois alum Nick Allegretti had one of the shining moments of his NFL career Sunday night when he caught a third-quarter touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.



NICK ALLEGRETTI BIG BOY TUDDY



THIS IS NOT A DRILL — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 17, 2022

Yep, you read that right.

Allegretti, 25, was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV winning team in 2020.

He has become a core piece of the Chiefs’ offensive line, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of himself.

Related Nick Allegretti has a long career ahead

And he certainly has another week after Kansas City obliterated Pittsburgh on Sunday night.