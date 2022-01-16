Yes, Nick Allegretti caught a playoff touchdown

Thicc boi touchdown?
Illinois alum Nick Allegretti had one of the shining moments of his NFL career Sunday night when he caught a third-quarter touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.
— The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 17, 2022
NICK ALLEGRETTI BIG BOY TUDDY
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
Yep, you read that right.
Nick Allegretti BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN. #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
: #PITvsKC on NBC
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sCJppvrRgk
Allegretti, 25, was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV winning team in 2020.
He has become a core piece of the Chiefs’ offensive line, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of himself.
And he certainly has another week after Kansas City obliterated Pittsburgh on Sunday night.
Loading comments...