How to Watch No. 25 Illinois vs Michigan: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 25 Illinois (12-3) vs. Michigan (7-6(

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -10, O/U 144

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Michigan Wolverines

Head Coach: Juwan Howard (3rd season)

2020 Record: 23-5 (14-3 Big Ten)

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 90-85

Illinois has won the past 3 meetings

What happened last time?

March 2, 2021: Illinois 73, Michigan 53

One of the teams that played Tuesday night in Ann Arbor could win the whole thing next month in Indianapolis.

Even without Ayo Dosunmu for the third straight game, No. 4 Illinois (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) traveled to Michigan (18-2, 13-2 Big Ten) and dominated the No. 2 Wolverines — a ranking Juwan Howard’s squad has held for less than 48 hours. A suffocating defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack fueled the Illini to a 76-53 victory, the program’s first-ever over a top-two team on the road.