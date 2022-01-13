 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ESPN: Malcolm Hill signs 10-day deal with Bulls

The Chicago Illini.

By Stephen Cohn
NBA: DEC 29 Hawks at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Malcolm Hill is getting another chance in the NBA, and this time he’s teaming up with another Illini great.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon that Hill is signing a 10-day contract with the Bulls, just weeks after he played three games with the Hawks on a temporary deal.

With the Hawks, Hill scored 17 points and had six rebounds.

While Hill never teamed up with current-Bull Ayo Dosunmu in Champaign, the pair are two of the latest greats in Illinois Basketball history. Over four years with Illinois, Hill made two All-Big Ten Second-Teams and had the third-most points in program history.

The Bulls need Hill right now after Derrick Jones Jr. went down with an injury Wednesday against the Nets. He is expected to be out for the next four-to-six weeks.

Chicago currently has the best record in the Eastern Conference.

