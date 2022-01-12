Big Ten makes changes to Illinois’ 2022 schedule

The Big Ten made some slight changes to Illinois’ 2022 football schedule, according to an updated schedule Wednesday morning.

The Illini will still play seven home games this fall, and the non-conference schedule remains the same.

But the changes come mostly with who Illinois will play in its Big Ten crossover games, which now include a trip to Indiana instead of a trip to Penn State (for the third year in a row).

Most of Illinois’ conference dates have also been changes, with the only one unchanged being the regular season finale against Northwestern.

The athletic department said changes are possible to dates for Homecoming, Dads Day, and Foundation Weekend.

