 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

New, 1 comment

We’ll be 25% through Big Ten play after this one.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Illinois (11-3) at Nebraska (6-10)

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (3rd season)

2020 Record: 7-20 (3-16 Big Ten)

What’s This Series Like?

  • Illinois leads the all-time series 18-8
  • Illinois has won the past 4 meetings

What happened last time?

Feb. 25, 2021: Illinois 86, Nebraska 70

A facial injury kept Ayo Dosunmu from playing his last possible game in Champaign, but on the court the Illini still found a way to get things done.

In a day flooded with news of Dosunmu’s broken nose that kept him out of at least Thursday’s game, it was the freshmen guards who led Illinois past Nebraska, 86-70, at State Farm Center.

Loading comments...