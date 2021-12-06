How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (6-2) at Iowa (7-1)

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (77-58, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Iowa Hawkeyes

Head Coach: Fran McCaffery (223-152, 12th season)

2020 Record: 22-9 (14-6 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series, 87-76

The Fighting Illini have won three in a row

What Happened Last Time They Played?

March 13, 2021: Illinois 82, Iowa 71

For the first time in 14 years, the Illini will play on Selection Sunday.

With the 82-71 win over 3-seed Iowa in the Big Ten conference semifinals, the Illini move on to play the 5-seed Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday’s Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.