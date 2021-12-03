TE Daniel Barker declares for NFL Draft

Illinois tight end Daniel Barker stole the spotlight at the start of the Illinois-Rutgers Basketball game Friday night.

Barker, a fourth-year junior, declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a tweet, Barker said Illinois made him a “better man and a better football player.”

Barker had a historic career for the Illini, considering the past two seasons were with former top prospect Luke Ford in the tight end room. He had a program-record 11 career touchdowns, and had a career day against UTSA in September with five receptions for 75 yards and two scores.

But how could you forget his game-winning catch against Michigan State to send Illinois bowling in 2019!

The Athletic says Barker is the 15th-best tight end prospect in the country.

A Florida native, Barker committed to Lovie Smith and the Illini over Kentucky, Pittsburgh and FIU.

Best of luck, Daniel!

