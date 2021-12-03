How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (5-2) vs. Rutgers (4-3)

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -10.5, O/U 134

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (76-58, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Head Coach: Steve Pikiell (84-80, 6th season)

2020 Record: 16-12 (10-10 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series, 9-3

The Fighting Illini have won one in a row

What Happened Last Time They Played?

March 12, 2021: Illinois 90, Rutgers 68

“From Jacob Grandison’s three-point play on the game’s first possession to the full-team floor slap on the other end, it was all Illinois all night on Friday.

Illinois opened up postseason play in front of a pleased pro-Illini crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium with a dominant 90-68 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament’s quarterfinals. The Illini will now advance to the conference tournament’s weekend for the first time since 2010.”