Illinois has COVID issues; Wednesday’s game vs. Florida A&M canceled

Illinois’ final nonconference game of the year has been canceled with positive COVID tests in the Illinois program.

The Illini were set to face Florida A&M on Wednesday, but the team said that game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Illinois men's basketball home game vs. Florida A&M on Wednesday (Dec. 29) has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program. The game will not be rescheduled.https://t.co/WYbgNactdG — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 27, 2021

The program said single-game ticket holders will be contacted about refund information for Wednesday’s game after Jan. 5. Season-ticket holders will be contacted bout their options later this season.

The next time the Illini are home (Jan. 6 vs. Maryland), either proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test (within 72 hours of the game) will be required at State Farm Center.

Illinois isn’t the first Big Ten program to deal with COVID issues so far this season. Wisconsin and Ohio State have canceled games in the past week due to the virus.