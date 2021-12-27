This Week in Illini Athletics: Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come.

MEN’S BASKETBALL (9-3 Overall, 2-0 Big Ten)

Last Week: For the first time in four years, Illinois has Braggin’ Rights over Missouri. The Illini dominated the Tigers from start to finish en route to a 88-63 victory on Wednesday, and the game wasn’t even as close as the score makes it seem — late in the second half, Illinois led by 37 before the margin narrowed in garbage time. Kofi Cockburn put up another double-double in the win, scoring 25 points to go with 14 rebounds, while the backcourt duo of Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier added 22 and 15 points, respectively.

This Week: Illinois plays one final non-conference game against Florida A&M on Wednesday night at 8 at State Farm Center. Then, the Illini travel to Minnesota to kick off the main portion of the Big Ten season on Sunday at 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (5-7 Overall, 0-1 Big Ten)

Last Week: The women’s version of Braggin’ Rights was won by Missouri on Wednesday as the Tigers defeated the Illini, 84-65. Illinois played Missouri even in the first quarter (16-16), but a big second period from the Tigers gave them a double-digit lead that they would never relinquish. Junior De’Myla Brown led the Illini with 22 points and 4 steals, and senior Sara Anastasieska chipped in a season-high 19 points.

This Week: Big Ten play resumes this week, and the Illini play a pair of ranked foes; Illinois hosts #6 Maryland at 7 p.m. on Thursday before traveling to #15 Iowa for a 2 p.m. matchup on Sunday.

WRESTLING (2-0 Overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: The Illini are back on the mats on Wednesday and Thursday at the Matmen Open in Hoffman Estates.