Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for State Farm Center beginning Jan. 1

Due to surging COVID cases, the University of Illinois is implementing new public health protocols at State Farm Center.

Beginning Jan. 1, everyone 12 years of age or older will have to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test for all university-sponsored events open to the public with more than 200 people in attendance.

The first event with the new policy will be Illinois’ men’s basketball game against Maryland on Jan. 6.

Face coverings will still also be required for anyone at least 5 years old.

The changes will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.