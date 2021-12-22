On this episode of Oskee Talk, we preview Illinois basketball’s matchup with Mizzou in the Braggin’ Rights game. We recap Illinois basketball’s last two games against Arizona and St. Francis (PA). We also talk about Illini football’s latest quarterback transfer, Tommy Devito. We finish the episode breaking down Bret Bielema’s 2022 recruiting class.
PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 202 - Can Illini win at Braggin’ Rights?
We preview the Illinois Basketball’s matchup with Mizzou.
