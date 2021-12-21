How to Watch Braggin’ Rights 2021: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-5)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (79-59, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Missouri Tigers

Head Coach: Cuonzo Martin (5th season)

2020 Record: 16-10 (8-8 SEC)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 32-19

Missouri has won the past 3 meetings

What happened last time?

Dec. 12, 2020: Late foul secures Mizzou’s upset of No. 6 Illinois

Rivalries have plagued Illinois.

No. 6 Illinois lost its third straight Braggin’ Rights game, this year an 81-78 loss to Missouri at Mizzou Arena.

“We know when you’re ranked and have the expectations that we do, everybody is going to give your their best shot,” said head coach Brad Underwood following the Illini’s second loss of the season.