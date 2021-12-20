This Week in Illini Athletics: Dec. 20-26, 2021

Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come.

MEN’S BASKETBALL (8-3 Overall, 2-0 Big Ten)

Last Week: It was a record-setting day for the Illini on Saturday in a 106-48 rout of St. Francis (PA). In 34 attempts, Illinois poured in 18 threes, a new program record. And it wasn’t just the Illini offense that had a great day; Illinois only allowed 16 field goals on the defensive end as well. Kofi Cockburn notched his sixth double double of the season with a team-high 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

This Week: The Illini play just one game this week, but it’s a big one; on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in St. Louis, Illinois looks to earn Braggin’ Rights over Missouri for the first time in four years.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (5-6 Overall, 0-1 Big Ten)

Last Week: Illinois lost 66-51 at Southern Illinois in its lone matchup of the week. The Salukis jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter and the Illini were never able to come back. Freshman Adalia McKenzie’s 14 points led the Illini, and sophomore Kendall Bostic chipped in 6 points and 11 rebounds.

This Week: Just like the men, it’s Braggin’ Rights week for the Illini women too as they face off against rival Missouri at State Farm Center on Wednesday at noon.