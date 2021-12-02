 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 200 - Thanksgiving Roundup

Recapping a long Thanksgiving week for the Illini

By Patrick Catezone
NCAA Basketball: Notre Dame at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

On this episode of Oskee Talk, we recap Illinois basketball’s games against Cincinnati, Kansas State, UTRGV and Notre Dame. We also discuss Illinois football’s victory against Northwestern and wrap up a season of Illinois Football. We finish off the episode discussing recent moves in the college football landscape as well as the transfer portal. It’s a jam packed episode of Oskee Talk you are. not going to want to miss.

