On this episode of Oskee Talk, we recap Illinois basketball’s games against Cincinnati, Kansas State, UTRGV and Notre Dame. We also discuss Illinois football’s victory against Northwestern and wrap up a season of Illinois Football. We finish off the episode discussing recent moves in the college football landscape as well as the transfer portal. It’s a jam packed episode of Oskee Talk you are. not going to want to miss.
PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 200 - Thanksgiving Roundup
Recapping a long Thanksgiving week for the Illini
