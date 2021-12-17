How to Watch Illinois vs. St. Francis (PA): Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (7-3) vs. St. Francis (PA) (4-5)

Game Time: 12 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (78-59, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

Head Coach: Rob Krimmel (9th season)

2020 Record: 6-16 (5-13 NEC)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?