Illinois Football: Early Signing Period Wrap-Up

It was an extremely busy Early Signing Period for the Illinois Fighting Illini. All told, 22 student-athletes (20 prep, one JUCO transfer) — including 10 in-state recruits — officially committed to the football program by signing their National Letters of Intent.
22 in the class of 2022. #famILLy22— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 16, 2021
https://t.co/5gebixRSao pic.twitter.com/CnYxxLS5bI
Here are the newest Illini:
OFFENSE
- Isaiah Adams (OL / 6-5 / 310 - Ajax, Ontario, Canada / Garden City CC)
- Jordan Anderson
- Owen Anderson
- Hank Beatty
- Henry Boyer
- Ashton Hollins
- Matt Fries
- Aidan Laughery
- Donovan Leary
- Clayton Leonard
- Shawn Miller
- Magnus Møller
- Joey Okla
- Eian Pugh
- Tyson Rooks
- Hunter Whitenack
DEFENSE
- Jared Badie
- T.J. Griffin
- Malachi Hood
- Gabriel Jacas
- James Kreutz
- Elijah Mc-Cantos
The Fighting Illini have the 44th-ranked recruiting class nationally and 11th-best in the Big Ten. It’s impossible to know how much of an immediate — or long term — impact these players will make, but it’s wonderful to see so many players excited to come to Champaign. Let’s be optimistic, shall we? Bret Bielema and his staff will now turn their attention towards the “regular” signing period, which kicks off February 2nd. Check out more on the 2022 signees HERE.
Loading comments...