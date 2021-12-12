Kerby Joseph declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Another Illini has entered their name into the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Sunday evening, All-Big Ten defensive back Kerby Joseph announced his intentions to go pro.

Joseph had a historically good year, becoming the first Illini DB since Vontae Davis in 2008 to be named to All-Big Ten First Team.

He had a monster senior year, being the top-graded defensive back in the nation, per Pro Football Focus. He also tied for first in the country with five interceptions.

But Joseph isn’t just a defensive back — he’s a safety. And that’s what makes his accomplishment even more historic, as no Illini safety had earned first-team honors since Mike Gow in 1973! Nearly 50 years ago!

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Joseph only had 19 tackles. He only had 26 tackles through his first two seasons (2018-19), but this year finished with 57 alone (including 41 solo tackles).

Several other Illini have already also declared for the Draft, including Khalan Tolson and Daniel Barker.