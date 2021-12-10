Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito transferring to Illinois

What can you say? The man likes Orange and Blue.

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito announced his intent to transfer to Illinois on Friday night via Twitter.

DeVito, a New Jersey native, has one year left of eligibility, and barring any more upgrades likely steps in for Brandon Peters as the Illini’s starting quarterback. (Although, we may see a preseason competition with Art Sitkowski.)

A former four-star recruit in the class of 2017, DeVito brings some much-needed talent to Illinois’ QB room. Over four seasons, he threw for more than 3,8000 yards, as well as 28 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He started three games this past season before the Orange made a change at QB.

And it may be late on a Friday night in the offseason, but Bret Bielema is working.