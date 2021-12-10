How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (7-2) vs. Arizona (8-0)

Game Time: 4 p.m.

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois +2, O/U 150.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (78-58, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Arizona Wildcats

Head Coach: Tommy Lloyd (1st season, 8-0)

2020 Record: 17-9 (11-9 Pac-12)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Arizona leads all-time series, 9-6

The Wildcats have won three in a row

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Nov. 10, 2019: Arizona 90, Illinois 69

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

Illinois couldn’t hang on against No. 21 Arizona on Sunday night in Tuscon, Arizona as it fell, 90-69, to the Wildcats.

With an eight-day break looming, Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood will have plenty of material for his practice plans this week. In addition to giving up 90 points, the Illini allowed the Wildcats to shoot over 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from behind the arc, and committed over 20 turnovers. Not exactly mistakes you can afford to commit when squaring off against one of the best teams in the country.