LB Khalan Tolson declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson is taking the next step and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tolson made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Thank You Illinois 45 ✌ pic.twitter.com/Nhbm7cU3oc — Khalan Tolson (@KhalanTolson) December 10, 2021

He joins tight end Daniel Barker in forgoing a final year of eligibility for the Illini and declaring for the Draft. Underclassmen have until Jan. 17 to withdraw from the draft.

A Florida native, Tolson started eight games in 2021 and had 48 tackles. Over four seasons, he had 130 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.