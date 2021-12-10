 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LB Khalan Tolson declares for 2022 NFL Draft

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson is taking the next step and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tolson made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

He joins tight end Daniel Barker in forgoing a final year of eligibility for the Illini and declaring for the Draft. Underclassmen have until Jan. 17 to withdraw from the draft.

A Florida native, Tolson started eight games in 2021 and had 48 tackles. Over four seasons, he had 130 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

