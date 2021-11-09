How to Watch No. 11 Illinois vs. Jackson State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 11 Illinois (0-0) vs. Jackson State (0-0)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (0-0, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Jackson State Tigers

Head Coach: Wayne Brent (0-0, 9th season)

2020 Record: 12-6 (11-0 SWAC)

Illinois leads the all-time series, 4-0

What Happened Last Time They Played?