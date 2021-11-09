 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Watch No. 11 Illinois vs. Jackson State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

Let’s gooooooooooo.

By Tristen Kissack
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Illinois vs Iowa Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch No. 11 Illinois (0-0) vs. Jackson State (0-0)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (0-0, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Jackson State Tigers

Head Coach: Wayne Brent (0-0, 9th season)

2020 Record: 12-6 (11-0 SWAC)

  • Illinois leads the all-time series, 4-0

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Nov. 23, 2008: Illini Topple Tigers, 78-64

  • Mike Davis led the way for the Illini with 20 points
  • Current assistant and former player, Chester Frazier, totaled 7 points, 6 assists and 3 boards

