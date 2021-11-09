How to Watch No. 11 Illinois vs. Jackson State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 11 Illinois (0-0) vs. Jackson State (0-0)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: BTN+
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (0-0, 5th season)
2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Jackson State Tigers
Head Coach: Wayne Brent (0-0, 9th season)
2020 Record: 12-6 (11-0 SWAC)
- Illinois leads the all-time series, 4-0
What Happened Last Time They Played?
Nov. 23, 2008: Illini Topple Tigers, 78-64
- Mike Davis led the way for the Illini with 20 points
- Current assistant and former player, Chester Frazier, totaled 7 points, 6 assists and 3 boards
