Frazier, Grandison return to lineup vs Notre Dame

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini are a bit healthier as they take on Notre Dame in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Despite not starting, both Trent Frazier and Jacob Grandison have made their presences felt on the floor at State Farm Center in the first half against ND.

Frazier missed his second game of the season last time out against UTRGV after suffering a leg injury against Kansas State last Tuesday. While the injury looked gruesome at first, Frazier missed only a game.

Grandison, meanwhile, wasn’t injured at all. Instead, he had been sick with an undisclosed illness that has been attacking the team according to head coach Brad Underwood and missed last Friday’s game as well.

There was speculation that both players would be sidelined again, but, to the approval of the State Farm Center crowd, both are back in action.

The two veterans have combined for 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in their first half of basketball back on the floor.

The Illini lead Notre Dame 41-34 at half of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.