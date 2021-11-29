Danish OL Magnus Møller commits to Illinois

Illinois has had a lot of pretty good international talent the past few years, including on its current 2021 roster (Blake Hayes, James McCourt, the Browns).

Now, Bret Bielema is taking a swing at overseas recruits, with Denmark native Magnus Møller committing to Illinois on Monday, according to his Twitter.

After three insane years of recruiting, i am now extremely happy to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Illinois for football!@PPIRecruits @BCollierPPI @BretBielema @Coach_BMiller @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/G3A2pn88ri — Magnus Møller (@BigMacMller) November 29, 2021

Møller took an official visit to Illinois over the weekend for the win against Northwestern.

At 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds, the offensive tackle also had offers from Division I schools including Louisville and Cincinnati, among others, according to 247.

We know Bielema wants to have big guys up front, and Møller will only add to that in the Class of 2022, which already has guys like Joey Okla and Hunter Whitenack.

It’s not clear how the newest recruit stacks up against guys who have been playing in the midwest their entire lives, but if anyone knows how to coach a lineman, I’ll put my faith in Bret.