Illinois drops out of AP poll despite 2-1 week

Illinois dropped out of the AP poll Monday morning, despite winning two games last week.

The Illini earned 111 votes, which was 40 behind No. 25 Seton Hall. Illinois’ 111 votes were the most of any unranked team.

Last week wasn’t a great one for the Illini after blowing a big lead against Cincinnati and wins that weren’t too impressive against Kansas State and UT-RGV.

Brad Underwood’s team gets some chances to jump back in this week with a pair of Power Conference matchups, beginning Monday night against Notre Dame. The Illini will also open Big Ten play Friday against Rutgers.

In other Big Ten news, Purdue is up to No. 2 in the polls, its highest ranking in more than 30 years. Michigan State, Wisconsin and Michigan are also all ranked.