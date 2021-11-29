How to Watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (4-2) vs. Notre Dame (3-2)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -4.5, O/U 141.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (75-58, 5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Mike Brey (3-2, 22nd season)

2020 Record: 11-15 (7-11 ACC)

Illinois leads the all-time series, 27-15

The Fighting Irish have taken the last three

What Happened Last Time They Played?

Nov. 27, 2018: Notre Dame 76, Illinois 74

“Looking to pick up its first major conference win of the year, Illinois wasn’t able to squeak out a win on the road. The Illini had all the opportunities in the world to secure the victory, but they continue to shoot themselves in the foot.

A six-minute stretch where Notre Dame extended its lead to 11 was enough for the Fighting Irish to come out on top. This was the first of a tough four-game stretch for the Illini, and it was essential to get things off on the right foot. But Illinois will have to wait to pick up its first marquee win of the season.”